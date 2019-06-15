U.S. Highway 30 between Arlington and Fremont has reopened.
A press release posted to the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Twitter account indicated the highway would reopen Saturday. However, Arlington residents reported the road was open around 6 p.m. Friday night with flaggers.
The road had been closed since March 15 due to damage sustained during flooding.
Floodwaters washed out portions of the roadway and caused significant damage to the pavement. Omni Engineering repaired and replaced pavement and reconstructed shoulders along three miles of the roadway. Work was completed in just over 90 days for a total cost of $1.7 million.
With the opening of Highway 30, U.S. Highway 275 -- West Center Road -- is one of the last remaining closed roads the NDOT is working to reopen in the Omaha metro area. That roadway and bridge suffered significant damage and require a complete reconstruction of the bridge structure and pavement.
The NDOT anticipates West Center to open in mid-July.
