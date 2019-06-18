The Arlington age 18 and younger softball team played in the Nebraska USA Softball Class B State Championship tournament Friday through Sunday, going 1-1 in its first two games in Hastings.
In their Friday opener, the Eagles defeated Nebraska Vortex 3-2. They then lost to the eventual champion Grand Island Northwest Illusion 9-0 on Saturday and had to play a late night elimination game to continue on in the tournament. The Crushers beat Arlington in that game, 11-5.
Eagles top Yutan, prepare for home tourney
Yutan didn't have a chance to get comfortable last Wednesday night at the Two Rivers Sports Complex.
The Arlington 18U softball team scored seven first-inning runs and wound up with a 10-0 win against the Patriots in Logan Valley Softball League play. Taylor Wakefield scored the Eagles' eighth run on a second-inning double steal before Grace Fehlhaber and Lainey Tierney crossed home plate during the fourth to end the contest by run rule.
The victory came on Arlington's final regular season night at their home diamond. The 18U Eagles will return, however, for the league tournament which is tentatively scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Two Rivers Sports Complex. Official tourney schedules for 14U, 16U and 18U play will be confirmed this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.