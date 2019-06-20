The Arlington age 18 and younger softball team finished its stay at the Nebraska USA Softball Class B State Championship tournament with a 1-2 record in Hastings.
The Eagles lost a 11-5 elimination game to the Crushers late last Saturday night. They'd previously defeated the Nebraska Vortex 3-2 and lost to the Grand Island Northwest Illusion 9-0.
Next, the 18U Arlington squad will take part in its league tournament on their home diamond. The tournament is Friday through Sunday at Two Rivers Sports Complex with 14U, 16U and 18U teams in competition.
