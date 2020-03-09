Of 1,458 registered voters in Missouri Valley, just 400, or 27.5%, decided the fate of the proposed new fire station, coming two votes shy of getting the necessary votes to pass.
“We are really happy with the turnout, and it was too close to not try again,” Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers said.
In the Tuesday, March 3, election for the Missouri Valley fire station, 26 absentee ballots were returned with 16 yes votes, nine no votes, and one was blank. Of the votes cast at the polls, 222 voted for the bond and 153 voted against.
With this turnout, the bond needed 240 votes, or 60 percent, to pass, but the final count was 238 for and 163 against.
For comparison, the Missouri Valley Community School District’s special election nearly one year ago brought out just 18.98% of the 3,245 registered voters in the school district.
According to Georgia Johnson, who chaired the Citizen’s Advisory Committee for the proposed fire station, the committee will regroup in about a month to discuss the next opportunity.
“The committee will meet again. We are not going to let this die,” she said. “I look for us to run another election.”
The next special election opportunity will be in September, but Dennis Collier, Citizen’s Advisory Committee co-chair, said they might also look into the city ticket during the November election.
“We worked under the gun to get this done, and we made some mistakes,” he said. “We will just have to reevaluate. It was just so close.”
