Two people were transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair on Thursday morning following a two-vehicle accident on state Highway 133 just north of County Road P26.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Blair Rescue responded to the scene at around 10:40 a.m.
According to preliminary information from Sgt. Shane Thallas, a white Chevrolet pickup turned north onto Highway 133 from County Road P26. A white Subaru SUV that was traveling north on Highway 133 then struck the rear end of the pickup. Thallas said the male driver of the pickup told deputies he did not see oncoming traffic before he turned.
Thallas said the driver of the pickup received lacerations to his forehead. He said the female driver of the SUV did not have visible injuries, but reported lower leg pain. Both drivers were transported as a precaution, Thallas said.
The front of the SUV had significant damage and both airbags deployed. The pickup had significant damage to its rear bumper. Northbound traffic was diverted to the interior lane as emergency personnel cleaned debris from the scene. The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 11:16 a.m. that the highway was open.
Thallas said both drivers were wearing seat belts and the incident is still under investigation.
