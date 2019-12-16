Two people were transported to area hospitals Monday morning after an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Industrial Park Drive in Blair.
Blair police, Blair Rescue and Fort Calhoun Rescue responded to the scene at around 7:30 a.m.
According to preliminary information from Officer Trevor Wittrock, a semi was driving eastbound on Highway 30 toward Iowa. A gray van that was stopped at a stop sign on Industrial Park Drive attempted to turn onto the highway and was struck on the driver's side by the semi.
The driver of the van had to be extricated and was transported to a trauma center in Omaha in critical condition. A passenger in the van was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair.
Both the driver and passenger are believed to have been wearing seat belts, Wittrock said.
The incident is still under investigation.
