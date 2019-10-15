Two people received significant injuries following a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on state Highway 91 at Fontanelle Oaks Lane near the Washington and Dodge county line.
Washington and Dodge county sheriff's deputies and Arlington and Nickerson fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m.
According to Capt. Aaron Brensel, Shanoah Grant, 27, of Thurston was driving a Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Highway 91. The pickup crossed the center line and went into a ditch on the south side of the highway. The pickup then struck an embankment on Fontanelle Oaks Lane.
Brensel said Grant was out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived. A passenger, Wendell Grant Jr., 34, was pinned inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel freed Grant Jr. and transported him to Fremont Methodist Health with significant injuries. Shanoah Grant was also transported.
Brensel said alcohol may have been a contributing factor, and authorities are waiting for tests to confirm Shanoah Grant's blood alcohol content. He said the incident is still under investigation.
Seat belts were not believed to be in use and the pickups front airbags deployed. The vehicle received about $2,000 in front end damage.
