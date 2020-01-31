Washington County is one step closer to a new county court judge.
The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court, Sixth Judicial District, which includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties, provided two names for the governor's consideration following a public hearing Friday at the Washington County Courthouse.
Those nominees are Francis W. Barron III of Arlington and Timothy M. Schulz of Fremont.
Both nominees have ties to Arlington.
Barron has been a resident for six years. He currently serves as the Burt County Attorney.
Schulz serves as the Village of Arlington attorney. He is a partner in the law firm of Yost, Schafersman, Lamme, Hillis, Mitchell, Schulz and Hartman in Fremont.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Blair, Washington County, with the understanding that the judge is also expected to cover Tekamah, Burt County, and to assist one day per week in Fremont, Dodge County, Nebraska.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge C. Matthew Samuelson.
Read more about the public hearing in Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune.
