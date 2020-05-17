Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for the 2020 Paint Iowa Beautiful program.
Receiving grants in Harrison County are the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce for the ice house building project and the Dunlap mural project for Bonsall building exterior.
The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.
"The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa the number one state in the nation to live," said Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa-based company. "Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation designating April as Keep Iowa Beautiful month and we are pleased to do our part by awarding paint to 114 community projects in Iowa."
Kevin Techau, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful added, "The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps us increase our assistance to neighborhoods and communities in improving the attractiveness and beauty of where we live. These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its countryside and its communities."
In the 17-year partnership with KIB, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,165 gallons of paint for 1,000 community projects in Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.