A win is the outcome sought for the last word Fort Calhoun Elementary fifth grade student Aiden Tinkham spelled at the school's spelling bee Jan. 28.
"C-A-M-P-A-I-G-N. Campaign," Tinkham said to secure a first-place finish at the event.
Sixth grade student Taylor Douchey finished second in the spelling, and she and Tinkham will represent the school at the Washington County Spelling Bee on Feb. 12. The county spelling bee will take place at Fort Calhoun High School starting at 9 a.m.
The Fort Calhoun Junior High held its spelling bee on Jan. 24. Eighth grade students Frances Holmstedt and Adriana Hernandez, who finished first and second, will also represent the school at the county spelling bee.
