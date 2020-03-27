The Three Rivers Public Health Department in Nebraska has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19. A man and a woman in their 60s were confirmed on Monday, March 23, and they are travel-related.
The Washington County residents have been self-isolating at home since March 18. Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Community exposures may have occurred at the following times and locations and are considered low risk:
• Family Fare. 238 8th St., Blair, Neb., on Sunday, March 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.,
• DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. 1434 316th Ln., Missouri Valley, on Monday, March 16, from 1:30-3 p.m.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms that include a fever, cough, fatigue, and sore throat, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. You are asked to call ahead before you go to your medical provider or an emergency room.
For more information about COVID-19 in Nebraska, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.