Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified its fourth case of COVID-19 in Washington County.
The health department announced a third case of the illness -- a woman in her 90s -- earlier Tuesday. The newest case -- a man in his 70s -- is related as both reside at Carter Place in Blair, according to a press release from Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing.
Carter Place is a retirement and assisted living facility.
The woman is symptomatic and is self-isolating at the facility. The man is currently hospitalized.
"Carter (Place) is aggressively responding to the situation and is working with local and state officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents," Uhing said. "All communal activities at the facility have ceased and residents are quarantined in their separate rooms."
Cleaning and disinfecting is taking place through the facility and meals are being served to residents in their rooms. Family members can visit with residents through room windows.
The facility will continue to monitor this situation and take additional measures if necessary.
Blair City Administrator Rod Storm told the Enterprise the woman who tested positive was transported by Blair Rescue to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System on Saturday.
Storm said Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard was informed Monday. However, Storm said he was awaiting confirmation from the health department.
Four members of the rescue squad were placed in quarantine.
"The city will do everything within our powers to work with the first responders, the department and their employers to see that they are taken care of during the time of quarantine that is the result of their volunteering to serve the citizens of our community," Storm said.
Storm said city officials have requested Leonard reinforce all department procedures and protocols that have been recommended by the department medical adviser and to treat every call as if it is a COVID-19 infected patient to protect the remaining volunteers and the community.
