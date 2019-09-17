Two sets of twin brothers led the way Thursday as Fort Calhoun and the Eagles competed during the Arlington XC Invite at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
AHS seniors Noah and Sam Kubat finished second and 11th in the boys race, while Pioneer freshmen Ely and Lance Olberding crossed the finish line fifth and ninth, respectively.
The two Washington County boys teams in contention finished second and third with Arlington just getting the better of Fort Calhoun. The Pioneer girls were third, the Arlington girls were seventh, and the Platteview girls and Douglas County West boys earned team titles.
Regardless of the end result, Sam Kubat said Thursday's meet was a highlight of the season's schedule.
“It's the most exciting because its the last time running at our home meet,” he said. “It's kind of special.”
Noah clocked in at 17:59.88 for the Eagles, while Sam finished the 5-kilometer course in 19:10.11. Colby Grefe added a 15th-place conclusion, while senior Alex Luttig was 18th, Barrett Nielsen was 28th and Noah Hoffschneider was 33rd.
While the Kubat brothers led coach Michaela Curran's veteran boys squad, the Olberdings led Fort Calhoun's youthful outfit. Ely clocked in just behind Noah at 18:35.85, while Lance stopped the clock not long before Sam in 18:55.14. Junior John McKennan added a 26th-place finish, while freshmen Luke Gustafson, Xander Slatten and Riley McKennan were 29th, 37th and 42nd, respectively.
“They're a handful,” McKennan said of his young teammates. In just over a week, though, the Pioneers have grown. “You see the improvement. It's a lot more serious, second-for-second you've really got to compete to be out front.”
The Olberdings did that Thursday at the fairgrounds.
“They're doing really good,” McKennan said. “I just want to get up with them, so I can push them and make sure they're going as fast as they can and pushing themselves.”
Improvement can also be found on the Arlington side.
“Race one, Noah ran really well,” Sam said. “The next three runners, we were working in practice to pick it up, so we could try to narrow that gap. We keep improving.”
Eagle leads the way in girls race
Arlington freshman Elizabeth Olson made her high school debut at Boys Town, but made her home high school debut on Thursday on the hilly Washington County Fairgrounds course.
“I feel accomplished,” she said.
Another Elizabeth, Elizabeth Morrison, led the Eagle girls team with a 12th-place finish in 24:08.44. Olson was the next AHS runner to stop the clock. She was 23rd.
“I had one goal and it was to pass five people,” the freshman said, confirming that she'd done just that.
Kaylie Erwin notched a 30th-place finish for Arlington, while senior Jordyn Hancock was 44th.
Another freshman, Dala Drowne, led Fort Calhoun's contingent racing under the direction of coach Kyle McMahon.
“I was nervous,” she said. “People told me to get my knees up, and I tried, but I don't think I did it that much.”
Still, Drowne's 24:16.11 was good enough for 13th.
“I pushed on past some people,” she confirmed.
Drowne led a host of Pioneers to the finish line. Kelsie Premer was 14th, Tessa Skelton was 15th, Morgan Miller was 16th and Savannah Lukasiewicz was 18th. A little more than a minute later Katie Barta claimed 24th as the Fort Calhoun girls took third overall.
