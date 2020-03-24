The Russian thistle is a wiry, tough, sharp, pin prickly, and irritating plant of the genus Salsola that is more famous dead than alive. Today, it can be found growing in at least 45 U.S. states and Canada.
The Russain thistle has reddish purple striped stems, tender leaves and delicate flowers. While forming fruits and seeds, the plant grows a tissue layer at the base of the main stem that weakens as the plant becomes dry and dies. The wind then snaps off the plant just above the root system forming a gray and brown tangle of dry plant called a tumbleweed. The tumbleweed blows away spreading its numerous seeds as it rolls around the countryside. This gives the living seeds a chance to grow somewhere new and thus spreads the species to new localities.
Like cowboys, wagon trains and buffalo, these twisted balls of dead foliage rolling across deserts and open range are famous icons of the Old West. Tumbleweeds were first reported in the U.S. around 1877 in South Dakota. It is thought that the seeds for this weed were introduced with flax seed imported by Ukrainian farmers. Once their seeds germinated, these hardy invading plants from another continent spread quickly unhampered by natural predators and disease to keep them in check.
Russian thistle thrives on little precipitation and easily exploits the vast agricultural fields and overgrazed rangelands of the arid West. By 1900, the wind and even railroad cars had carried this invasive species all the way to the Pacific Coast.
The young shoots and tips are edible and many species such as mule deer, pronghorn, prairie dogs and birds feed on them, but don't stop the plants from growing. Different species and varieties grow from 6 inches to 3 feet in height with some sprouting to the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.
Russian thistle hay actually saved some livestock from starvation during the Dust Bowl years of the 1930s when other feed wasn't always available.
Today, tumbleweeds are a serious agricultural nuisance and fire hazard. It has been reported in the news that in some parts of the country, massive pileups of tumbleweeds can sometimes bury houses, block roads, and driveways, and even barricade people inside their homes.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
