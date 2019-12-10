Holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year. From old family traditions to creating new family traditions and making memories, it doesn't get much better than that.
However, the holidays also bring plenty of opportunity to fall into unhealthy eating habits. With the extra food and sweets we tend to indulge in, it’s no wonder our New Year’s resolutions always seem to focus on being healthier.
Don't wait until the New Year to start practicing healthy eating habits. Follow these tips during your holiday celebrations — and all the celebrations following — and you’ll be on the right path to living a healthy lifestyle.
Don't skip meals. You may be tempted to skip breakfast and lunch so that you can save up for dinner, but in reality this will usually backfire. You are much more likely to overeat when you are starving. Instead, stick to your daily routine for meals and even have a snack before heading to your family get together.
Plan ahead. You don’t have to take one of everything just because it’s there. Take a small serving of your favorites and move down the line.
Stay hydrated and avoid sugar sweetened beverages, as those provide empty calories and little to no nutrient value. Having plenty of water before and during meals will fill you up and prevent you from eating more than you planned.
Don't forget about your fruits and veggies. Try to make these half of your plate. If you know there won’t be any of these low calorie options, then bring your own. Volunteer to bring a veggie tray, fresh fruit for dessert, or a side of roasted veggies.
Don't feel guilty. It’s okay if you overindulged, you’re only human. Just make sure your next meal is healthy and don’t forget to get your exercise in for the day.
And last but not least, remember what the holiday season is all about. Family, not food. While I may look forward to my Aunt Debby’s homemade croissants every year, it's the time spent with my family and friends that I will look back on and cherish forever.
Merry Christmas to you all!
Jordan Luxa is a Food, Nutrition and Health educator for Nebraska Extension in Washington County. She can be contacted at 402-426-9455, jordan.luxa@unl.edu, or visit the Washington County Extension website at www.washington.unl.edu.
