Reignited ash from a bonfire caused the bed of a truck to catch fire Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. along Flying Cotton Loop north of Blair.
Blair Fire and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the fire, which was extinguished before they arrived.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said the cause of the fire was accidental.
"The resident that lives at the place had a bonfire Friday," Leonard said. "Some sparks flew up and caught the fence on fire. On Monday, he cleaned out the fire pit and placed the ashes in buckets, but didn't realize it was still hot."
Leonard said when the wind picked up it caused the embers to reignite.
"The owner saw one smoking and dumped the ashes in the nearby ditch," he said. "Then, the one in the back of the truck caused the truck bed to ignite."
