Missouri Valley finished the regular season on Thursday, and saw their season come to a close on Saturday in the opening round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament. 

Spartans sprint past Lady Reds

Missouri Valley managed single-digit scoring all four quarters in a 50-27 setback to West Monona in non-conference play on Feb. 13 in Missouri Valley.

Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with nine points, while Payton Hilts added seven.

Girls BB: 2-13-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams               1     2     3     4          T

Wst. Monona     14   13   15   8        50

Mo. Valley          4     6     9     8        27

Scoring: Carlie Winchester 8; Ella Myler 3; Morghan Herman 9; Payton Hilts 7.

Rebounds: Winchester 7; Myler 2; Olivia Guinan 5; Herman 1; Maya Contreraz 3; Hilts 2; Chloe Larsen 2.

Assists: Herman 1.

Steals: Winchester 3; Myler 2; Maddie Larson 1; Herman 3; Hilts 1; Larsen 2.

Blocks: Winchester 2; Hilts 1.

Lady Reds Record: (3-13 WIC), 3-18. 

Trojans trim Lady Reds in Regional Opener

Missouri Valley battled back from a 10-point deficit, but fell just short in a 52-51 loss to Tri-Center in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Basketball Tournament on Feb. 15 in Missouri Valley.

Morghan Herman tied her career high with 30 points, while Payton Hilts added nine. The Lady Reds finished 18-32 at the free throw line.

The Lady Reds closed the regular season at 3-18, and will look to replace two quality seniors in Payton Hilts and Morghan Herman.

Class 2A Girls Regional BB: 2-15-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams               1     2     3     4          T

Tri-Center         12   15   11   14      52

Mo. Valley          11   10   17   13      51

Scoring: Carlie Winchester 2; Ella Myler 3; Maddie Larson 5; Morghan Herman 30; Bailey Divelbess 2; Payton Hilts 9.

Lady Reds Record: (3-13 WIC), 3-19. 

