Missouri Valley finished the regular season on Thursday, and saw their season come to a close on Saturday in the opening round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament.
Spartans sprint past Lady Reds
Missouri Valley managed single-digit scoring all four quarters in a 50-27 setback to West Monona in non-conference play on Feb. 13 in Missouri Valley.
Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with nine points, while Payton Hilts added seven.
Girls BB: 2-13-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Wst. Monona 14 13 15 8 50
Mo. Valley 4 6 9 8 27
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 8; Ella Myler 3; Morghan Herman 9; Payton Hilts 7.
Rebounds: Winchester 7; Myler 2; Olivia Guinan 5; Herman 1; Maya Contreraz 3; Hilts 2; Chloe Larsen 2.
Assists: Herman 1.
Steals: Winchester 3; Myler 2; Maddie Larson 1; Herman 3; Hilts 1; Larsen 2.
Blocks: Winchester 2; Hilts 1.
Lady Reds Record: (3-13 WIC), 3-18.
Trojans trim Lady Reds in Regional Opener
Missouri Valley battled back from a 10-point deficit, but fell just short in a 52-51 loss to Tri-Center in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Basketball Tournament on Feb. 15 in Missouri Valley.
Morghan Herman tied her career high with 30 points, while Payton Hilts added nine. The Lady Reds finished 18-32 at the free throw line.
The Lady Reds closed the regular season at 3-18, and will look to replace two quality seniors in Payton Hilts and Morghan Herman.
Class 2A Girls Regional BB: 2-15-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Tri-Center 12 15 11 14 52
Mo. Valley 11 10 17 13 51
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 2; Ella Myler 3; Maddie Larson 5; Morghan Herman 30; Bailey Divelbess 2; Payton Hilts 9.
Lady Reds Record: (3-13 WIC), 3-19.
