Creatively named, themed and dressed teams attempting to best each other in trivia simply seemed a fun fundraising event for the Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash Pad, said Kori Grosse-Rhode.
Grosse-Rhode is a member of a group that has been spending the last few months raising money to construct a splash pad in the proposed Adams Street Corridor park.
"We wanted to find multiple ways for people to participate in fundraising for the splash pad,," Grosse-Rhode said. "Many of our committee members had participated in trivia night fundraisers previously and thought it would be a fun way for people to be involved in raising money for our cause."
The trivia night will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25,and it will feature Mike Monday of Monday Night Games as trivia host. Grosse-Rhode said Monday's trivia ranges in difficulty and topic.
"Some committee members have participated in a few of his trivia nights, and it seems like even those people who are not trivia nerds always find there are questions on which they can contribute," she said.
Gross-Rhode said up to eight people can be on a team, and they are encouraged to be creative with their team names, themes and attire.
"There will be prizes for first and second place as well as for the best themed table," she said. "We are hoping people will have fun and be creative … but it is not required for participation. All will have fun regardless."
There will also be breaks between trivia rounds where individuals can play heads or tails type games and trivia, Gross-Rhode said. She said people have a chance to spilt the pot and are encouraged to bring cash to participate in bonus activities.
Gross-Rhode also said there will be the opportunity for tables to "buy a brain" each round of trivia for a cash donation.
"The table that wins the buy a brain will have the benefit of an additional player for that round to try to help answer questions," she said. "Fort Calhoun sixth grade teacher, Mike Mallette, will be our 'brain' for the evening."
Aside from the trivia, people have a chance to purchase personalized bricks that will be installed into the splash pad concrete work at the end of the night.
The Friends of Fort Calhoun Splash Pad are also planning a community dance Feb. 15 at Schwertley Hall as another fundraising opportunity.
Members of the Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash Pad hope to raise $250,000 of the estimated $500,000 cost by spring so the city can begin construction. Grosse-Rhode said the group has raised more than $100,000 so far.
Construction is expected to occur as the city gains funding through its budget, sales tax earmarked for parks and other avenues. The splash pad is expected to be the first part of the park completed. The city has already received a $50,000 splash pad grant from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District and has been setting aside sales tax money for the park.
Gross-Rhode said the friends group has been receiving a lot of support from the community in their effort to raise money for the splash pad to be constructed sooner rather than later.
"We continue to have people step up to the plate to support this cause in ways that humble us with their generosity," she said. "We still have more fundraising left to do, but we are hopeful that people will continue to support this effort and make the splash pad a reality this summer."
