An employee of CJ's Tree Service was injured Tuesday while working at a home in the 500 block of Main Street in Kennard
Washington County Sheriff's Office Capt. Aaron Brensel said the employee was trimming a tree when one of the tree's branches broke free and struck him between the neck and shoulder.
Kennard Rescue personnel responded to the scene and stabilized the patient, Brensel said, before he was transported by medical helicopter to a metro-area hospital.
His injuries were not considered to be life threatening, Brensel said.
