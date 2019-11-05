Three people were transported with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on state Highway 133 near County Road 36 on Tuesday night.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Nebraska State troopers, Fort Calhoun Rescue and Kennard Rescue responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Washington County Sheriff's deputies, a Chevy Impala was traveling south on Highway 133 when it pulled onto the shoulder of the road.
Capt. Aaron Brensel said the Impala, driven by Linda Dingman, 82 of Blair, attempted to turn left onto the highway. As Dingman was turning onto the highway, it struck the passenger side of a southbound Dodge Ram, driven by John Wolsmann Jr., 66, of Omaha.
The rear passenger tire of the truck came off and entered the northbound lanes of Highway 133. A Ford Explorer, driven by Amanda Kirkpatrick, 36, of Blair struck the tire.
Dingman, Wolsmann and a passenger in the truck were transported by emergency personnel with non-life threatening injuries. Kirkpatrick was not transported.
Brensel said the driver side airbag deployed in the Impala and no airbags deployed in the Ram or Explorer. Dingman and Kirkpatrick were wearing seat belts. Brensel said the passenger of the Ram was not wearing a seatbelt and it is unclear whether Wolsmann was wearing a seatbelt.
The Impala and the Ram were totaled. The Explorer received about $6,500 in damage.
The incident, which closed the southbound lanes of Highway 133 for about an hour, is still under investigation.
