Five people were transported — including a mother and an infant — to area hospitals Sunday after a three-vehicle accident along South Highway 30 near Kellie Drive in Blair.
Blair police and fire and rescue units from Blair and Kennard responded to the crash at approximately 2:34 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Highway 30.
According to a report from Blair police, a 2011 Kia Sorento, driven by Lauryn Shaw, 17, of Blair, and a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by Daryl Ann Jensen, 29, of Omaha, were northbound on Highway 30 when a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Kylie Schultz, 17, of Omaha, cross the painted median into the northbound lane striking Shaw's vehicle head on.
The collision caused Schultz's vehicle to spin around and hit Jensen's van.
It's unclear why Schultz's vehicle crossed the median, according to the report.
Kylie Schultz and her passenger, Eva Schultz, 14, Shaw, Jensen and the infant were transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Kylie Schultz was transported with possible head injuries.
Airbags deployed in the Kia Sorento and the Chevrolet Equinox. All drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts and the infant was in a safety seat.
All three vehicles were totaled.
A citation is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.