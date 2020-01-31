A Cargill rail line and several cars were damaged after a train derailed Monday near the U.S. Highway 75 entrance.
Cargill uses rail transportation to supply ingredients and service to its customers. The derailment was due to a mechanical failure, Facility Manager Christy Venne aid.
“Thankfully, no one was nearby nor injured,” Venne said.
However, some dry feed product spilled onto an adjacent property to the rail line.
“We take safety and our responsibility to the environment seriously. All product was contained, and we are working closely with the farmer/landowner and local agencies to ensure the residual product is contained, removed, properly disposed of and the area is cleaned and returned to the same condition it was in before the derailment and all rail repairs are made,” Venne said.
