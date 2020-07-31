With the Demolition Derby postponed until September, two truck and tractor pulls closed out the Washington County Fair's main arena in Arlington.
The C & C Complete and VSC Antique Tractor & Pickup Pull was Monday before the Golden Harvest Tractor Pull on Tuesday. Both provided the opportunity for county tractor owners to showcase their machines.
The Hilgenkamps were among those people.
Hannah, 21, drove a Farmall H tractor while Lily, 18, was behind the wheel of the Oliver 77 during Monday's tractor pull.
“We're some of the only girls, so that makes it fun,” Lily said. “It was an event we did with our grandpa, which made it special.”
The tractors were refurbished by Rick, the sisters' father, and their grandfather, Gary Hilgenkamp, whose name adorns his favorite tractor — the Oliver.
Hannah is in her fifth year of tractor pulling at the Washington County Fair.
“I turned 16,” Hannah said of what prompted her to start. “And then my grandpa, Gary, started pulling the same year I did.”
Wendy, the girls' mother, said Gary Hilgenkamp is in a nursing home now with some memory issues, but still loves seeing the videos of his granddaughters pulling.
“He knows the sounds of those tractors,” Wendy said with a huge smile.
More tractors like the Hilgenkamps' started competition on Tuesday before the massive pulling machines of the Nebraska Bush Pullers circuit filled the sky above the Washington County Fair main arena with black smoke.
