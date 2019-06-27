Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) teams stayed off of the diamond Sunday, avoiding rain clouds overhead.
In its last game before the unexpected off day, the Arlington Spartans lost a 3-2 game at West Point against the Bombers. The team is 4-4 — according to the DCBL website — and is scheduled to play at Dodge on Sunday after Thursday's game at North Bend.
The Blair Dawgs, meanwhile, are 2-4. They play at West Point on Sunday after Thursday's game at Wahoo.
Home games for both town baseball teams are on the upcoming schedules. Arlington hosts Scribner on July 7 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, while Blair is set to host North Bend on July 11th at Vets Field.
