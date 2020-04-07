I’ve been to the grocery store a couple of times since social distancing has been implemented and I have definitely noticed grocery carts packed to the brim.
Stocking up on enough groceries to last a month seems like a good idea until you’re left with soggy bags of lettuce, spoiled chicken breasts, moldy cheese and sour milk. Americans waste roughly 40 percent of the food produced in our nation, and let's face it, times are tough right now, why throw away food if you could save it?
First, and most importantly, it’s crucial your refrigerator and freezer are set at the correct temperature. A refrigerator should be set at or below 40 degrees; a freezer should be set at 0 degrees.
Relying on the temperature control knobs in your appliances is not the most accurate or reliable. Instead, make sure you have an actual thermometer placed to guarantee your temperatures are where they should be.
In order to prevent your food from spoiling and causing you to become ill, time frame recommendations for storing food in your fridge are kept short. Freezing food stops bacteria growth altogether, so food can be safely stored in the freezer indefinitely. However, there are recommendations for freezer storage to ensure best quality (flavor, texture, color, etc.).
• Fresh beef, veal, lamb or pork (steaks, chops or roasts): 3-5 days in the fridge; 4-12 months in the freezer
• Ground beef, turkey, veal, pork, or lamb, stew meat: 1-2 days in the fridge; 3-4 months in the freezer
• Lunch meats, prepackaged: 2-3 weeks unopened, 3-5 days opened in the fridge; 1-2 months in the freezer
• Chicken or turkey, pieces: 1-2 days in the fridge; 9 months in the freezer
• Eggs raw in the shell: 3-5 weeks in the fridge; do not freeze
• Cheese, shredded: 1 month in the fridge; 3-4 months in the freezer
• Milk, cow’s: 7 days in the fridge; 3 months in the freezer (milk alternatives like soy, almond, etc. do not freeze well)
8 Fresh fruits and veggies: time at room temperature or in the fridge can vary but most produce freezes well while maintaining nutrient content
• Leftovers: 3-4 days in the fridge, 3-4 months in the freezer
When you’re ready to use your frozen items, make sure you are thawing them safely. The best way to thaw is to allow enough time for food to thaw completely in the fridge. If you need to thaw something in a pinch, it’s OK to place the food under cold running water, not warm, or in the microwave.
Whatever you choose, do not, I repeat, do not thaw your foods on the kitchen counter. This exposes food to the temperature danger zone for too long, allowing bacteria to grow.
For a complete list of foods and more information on storing food, visit food.unl.edu/free-resource/food-storage.
Jordan Luxa is a Food, Nutrition and Health educator for Nebraska Extension in Washington County. She can be contacted at 402-426-9455, jordan.luxa@unl.edu, or visit the Washington County Extension website at www.washington.unl.edu.
