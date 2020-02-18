In the tradition of providing farmers the latest industry insights, the Iowa Corn District 4 Committee along with the Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board will host “Tools for the Future” crop fair in Missouri Valley on Monday, Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Rand Community Center.
“The Iowa Corn crop fairs share information that they might not receive elsewhere,” explained Roger Wuthrich an ICGA director and farmer from Bloomfield who chairs the Iowa Corn Grassroots Network, Membership & Checkoff Committee. “Crop fairs are customized to include topics that fit each region of the state, with opportunities for farmer-to-farmer learning and a chance to interact with subject area experts on a variety of topics including legislative policy, water quality, market development, and risk management.”
Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided at noon to attendees. Following is an outline of the program:
• 9 a.m. – Missouri River Outlook for 2020 by Dan Engemann, Executive Director, Coalition to Protect the Missouri River.
• 10 a.m. – 2020 Ag Outlook by Chad Hart, Crop Markets Specialist, Iowa State University Extension
11 a.m. – Farm Bill Discussion by Gary Wright, Farm Management Specialist, Iowa State University Extension.
RSVPs are appreciated by Thursday, Feb. 20, to Janelle Kracht by calling 515-229-9980 or emailing jkracht@iowacorn.org.
“Through the power of your membership, we are able to advocate at both the state and federal level for issues which directly impact your bottom line. If you are not an ICGA member, I encourage you to join us today to have your seat at the table and get engaged on issues impacting your farm,” said GNMC Committee Chair Gary Petersohn, an ICPB director and a farmer from Tingley. You may join at the crop fair or at iowacorn.org/join.
