Former Blair Bear TJ Loudner finished second Aug. 11 during the Nebraska Section PGA Professional Championship in Nebraska City.
The 2015 BHS graduate shot a 6-under-par 210 over three rounds at ArborLinks to earn a trip to the 54th PGA Professional Championship next April in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
“I'm ecstatic,” Loudner told a Nebraska Section PGA interviewer. “I've got a lot of people texting me telling me they're happy.”
The high school state medalist was playing in his first Nebraska professional championship.
“No one expected it from me, so I like that,” Loudner said.
The Tiburon Golf Club pro sunk 17 birdies during the tournament, 44 shots for par and only 10 bogies. He finished second to Ryan Vermeer, a four-time champ from Omaha, who carded 205 strokes.
Loudner and Vermeer will be joined by Devon Kastler of Lincoln, Bryan Hughett of Albion, Steve Friesen of Lincoln and Nick Wanderscheid of Dakota Dunes, S.D., in St. Lucie next spring.
“I'm going there with the full mindset to compete,” Loudner said.
The former Bear last played for high school coach Ross Udey when he finished 11th at the 2015 Class B State Championships in Grand Island. The Blair High School team claimed third overall.
(0) comments
