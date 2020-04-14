Arlington resident Stan Carlson of Carlson Counseling Services offers tips for people to get through the coronavirus quarantine with positive mental health. Tips follow, some of which are based on the CDC website, according to Carlson.
• Avoid too much exposure to the news: important especially because the president is going on TV every day. Knowledge is power and it’s important to get the knowledge but too much of it can be overwhelming.
• Try to get plenty of exercise when you can. We try to walk as many days as we can. We live on a farm and are able to get out and walk. That’s a good way to relieve some stress and anxiety people are feeling about this.
• Have activities that you can connect with family on phone/computer.
• Keep busy. It’s a great time to clean out the garage or basement, have projects at home to keep yourself occupied and busy.
• A lot of people are doing board games. Kids are getting bored with video games and board games help bring interaction with other family members.
• Because gas prices are low, it’s not a bad idea to take a drive in the country.
• Review the CDC website and see what is going on and recommendations for distancing.
• Check on the nebraska.gov website to see what the governor is recommending currently.
• Keeping up on what is actually going on is important, but too much exposure can be difficult.
• There are several online support groups for people in recovery from drug and alcohol abuse. One is called intherooms.com. Some AA groups are using zoom to host meetings.
• It’s important to concentrate on the positive. It’s easy to get really negative and look at the worst-case scenario and fortune tell. We can’t do that. Select more positive things to be involved in.
• Get online with your churches and connect with your services there since we can’t be together there.
• Concentrate on keeping a schedule for the kids. Having a schedule and a routine would help them the most — time for play, time for homework, meals, regular schedule and then follow it. Give them opportunities in the schedule for inside and outside activities if you don’t live in close proximity to people or go for a walk in the country.
