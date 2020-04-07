Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
In 1941, it was Blair's turn to host the annual Washington County track meet on the field off of Walker Avenue, which is current day 16th Street.
Every year, the Bears, Arlington, Fort Calhoun, Kennard and Herman would get together for competition. Blair scored the most points in 1940, but the '41 meet turned into a back-and-forth affair.
First, a warmup
Before all five Washington County teams came together, however, Blair hosted Arlington and Fort Calhoun for a warmup meet — BHS' first of the year. A near 80-year-old April edition of the Pilot-Tribune previewed the triangular with a headline that read, “Blair boys to compete against Calhoun, maybe Arlington.”
The Eagles showed up, but the Bears ran away with the meet. They scored 75.5 points, while AHS had 37 and Fort Calhoun had either 17.5 or 11 depending on whether the Pilot-Tribune or Enterprise were to be trusted.
“Although the marks they chalked up wouldn't set the world afire, coach Carol Gast's Blair High trackmen nevertheless exhibited great balance,” the Pilot-Tribune report said.
Both newspapers were inconsistent on first names, but they both reported an Echtenkamp from Arlington winning the 100-yard sprint in 10.9 seconds. The Eagles' Gene Kruger, who went onto a Class C state championship later that spring, won the 60 high hurdles, while a Hilgenkamp earned gold in the high jump.
Fort Calhoun's lone event win came in the 440-yard run. Ross Rasmussen won that race, while Blair's Kenneth Feer won the 880.
The Bears' Ralph Brown, Richard Simonsen, Joseph Gutschow, Jim Williams, Marshall Compton and Bill Stewart also went on to win events in the county meet warmup. Kennard and Arlington, however, went on to win more events.
A fight at the top of the standings
Fort Calhoun topped Herman 16.5 to 1 to stay out of the bottom spot in the standings a week later at the Washington County showcase.
At the top, though, Blair, Arlington and Kennard battled. Both the Eagles and their nearest neighbors to the east finished with five event wins, but lost the team title to coach Gast's Bears. BHS finished with 53.5 points, Arlington had 45 and Kennard scored 38.
Echtenkamp, an Eagle with the last name Wilkenson, and the 880 relay team picked up Arlington's event wins. The relay squad was made up of Kruger, a Rosenkilde, a Hilgenkamp and Echtenkamp.
Norman Dixon, Kennath Dale, a Rasmussen and a Hall notched Kennard's event wins. Dale won the highlight event of the meet — at least according to the Enterprise — the long jump. He cleared 20 feet, 5.5 inches, while Stewart was second at 20-3.5 and Simonsen was third at 20-1.
Blair went onto win the Washington County meet with second- and third-place finishes like those. Later in the year, 1941, the Bears won the Cornhusker Conference meet. Gutschow, George McDonald, Williams and Stewart took home conference titles.
Kruger won his Class C title for Arlington, while Dixon and Dale represented Kennard at the state meet. Ross Rasmussen and Bob Suverkrubbe — the county meet high jump champ — did the same for Fort Calhoun.
