Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
Eat Shop owner Ed Rann was a baseball fan.
That or he was looking to draw a baseball-hungry crowd to his Blair restaurant, where meals cost customers 40 cents behind the first door west of Rathmann's Garage.
In 1927, Rann listened to the radio each night at 6 p.m., catching all American, National, Western and Elkhorn Valley League scores. From there, he'd mark them down on a large scoreboard hanging on the wall of his Eat Shop.
The April 21, 1927, Tribune newspaper noted Rann's efforts, suggesting they would be of an interest to Blair baseball fans who'd otherwise have to wait until the next day's print edition to produce local scores. The restaurant's story was one of three sports topics covered on the front page of that particular Tribune — a, seemingly, rare occurrence at the time.
Rann's scoreboard likely showed Schuyler 4, Blair 0, that week. The Page No. 1 story noted 15 strikeouts for a Schuyler pitcher named Wigington, who held the hometown squad to just four hits in front of “300 or more fans” in “almost perfect” weather.
Blair's Louie Jipp led off the game with a walk and a steal, but his squad didn't have the same success from there. A centerfielder named VanDeusen notched two of his team's four hits, while a third baseman named Lundt and a catcher named Krause produced the other two. Krause's knock was for two bags.
Opposite Wigington was a Blair hurler named Fick, who held Schuyler to four runs, but notched 14 less strikeouts than the winning pitcher.
Behind Fick were the rest of Blair's lineup, which included a Scheffler, Svendgaard, Warrick, T.Jipp and a Cameron, according to the Tribune box score.
The 2-hour, 15-minute game was umpired by Jimmie Kane of Omaha.
While baseball was in season, Blair football held interest all year — even in 1927. The third front page Tribune sports story concerned the Blair High School Bears' fall schedule. Coach P.L. Moore's squad was set for five home games and four on the road.
The Bears' competition came from Pender, the Nebraska School for the Deaf, Wahoo, Winnebago, Logan (Iowa), Rosalie, Lyons and Tekamah.
Baseball and football continued to garner ink through the rest of 1927, too.
