Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
At 13 years old, Preston Ricker was the youngest member of the Nebraska Alpine Ski Team at the 1985 International Special Olympic Winter Games.
Turns out, the Blair skier was also one of the best as he won a gold medal in his age division of the Intermediate Downhill Competition in Park City, Utah. His accomplishment highlighted a strong start to 1985 for Blair Special Olympians.
While news didn't reach Enterprise pages until early the next year, Blair's run of top success actually started Nov. 3, 1984. Athletes from Bellevue, Omaha and Blair schools competed at the Area VI Frisbee and Soccer meet with Washington County's contingent scoring multiple top honors at Logan Fontanelle Middle School in Bellevue.
The frisbee competition was scored on accuracy and distance with Blair's Linda Stadler and Steve Hunt earning first-place recognition. Janis Satterfield and Diana Timm earned second-place finishes.
Soccer competition, meanwhile, was divided into four sections of passing, juggling, shooting and dribbling. The section scores were then totaled, leaving a total score to determine places.
Stadler and Hunt, again, earned first, while Satterfield and Ricker were second-place honorees.
Area VI events continued into 1985 with meets in bowling, basketball, gymnastics and track. David Satterfied held the Blair Special Olympians' top bowling pin average with 99 per game, while Timm was a first-place finisher in basketball. Jerry Clift, David Satterfield and Sadler finished second in hoops.
In January, though, Ricker was chosen for the International Special Olympic Winter Games. He was to team with Steve Hennessey and Ken Hosek of Lincoln, and several other Nebraska athletes for the trip.
The Blair skier — who was in sixth grade at Central School at the time — had taken up the sport with his folks, Jim and Pam Realph, two years prior. He'd then go into training in Winter Park, Colo., to get ready for the event.
To make the trip, Ricker needed funds and his Blair community stepped up. The Blair Optimists donated $50 just as his trip was announced, while the Epsilon Iota and Epsilon Nu chapters of Beta Sigma Phi donated $100. The latter was announced in an Enterprise story attached to a photo of Ricker receiving a check from Laurie Nelson and Sandy Wilmont.
“We've received donations from organizations such as the sorority and private individuals, some of whom we don't even know,” Pam Realph said at the time. “It's nice to know people are helping.”
Ricker eventually made the trip to Park City in March, joining more than 750 Special Olympians from 12 countries at the Winter Games. He won his downhill skiing medal, but also had the opportunity to take part in a number of events, including athlete dances.
During closing ceremonies, Ricker and his fellow Olympians received a pre-recorded, video-taped message from U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
“I'd like to see Ronnie in person next time,” the newspaper quoted the gold medalist.
From frisbee, basketball and bowling, Ricker and his Blair Special Olympian teammates had a successful start to 1985.
“It was the best time of my life,” the skier said of the Winter Games that highlighted it all.
