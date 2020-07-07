Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Three 1996 Nebraska state wrestling tournament finalists came from Washington County schools.
Andy Christensen of Fort Calhoun dominated at 215 pounds, Arlington's Bubba Stork bested a fresh face at 145 and Blair Smoyer of Blair came just an overtime loss away from becoming the Bears' first champion.
“Yeah, probably,” Christensen said when asked if his final high school match was the toughest of his senior campaign. “It went the longest.”
The Pioneer standout — who finished the season 30-0 — earned his third state title that day in Lincoln, pinning Tekamah-Herman's Buck Rasmussen in just 3:39. It was just the second time a state opponent had taken the champ into the second round.
“Andy was good on his feet,” former Fort Calhoun coach Jim Meyer said Wednesday. “That was his strength.
Because of that, Christensen was difficult to take down and was just as effective taking his opponent to the mat. The state final was Christensen's 118th win as he one-upped his elder brother Monte's two championships.
“He had a lot of confidence in his moves,” Meyer said.
The Pioneers had four Class C state qualifiers in total in 1996 with Nick Schuler also earning a fourth-place medal to help Fort Calhoun finish 17th — 16 spots behind the No. 1 Tekamah-Herman.
Arlington, meanwhile, finished ninth with Stork as its standout. The 145-pound junior earned his second state title with a victory against Stanton freshman Randy Hansen.
“I hate to see what he's going to be a couple years from now,” the Eagle said.
Hansen wound up a four-time state finalist, while Stork earned his third championship as a senior.
Coach Keith Fink had five wrestlers compete at the Bob Devaney Sports Center that year with Matt Keiser adding a third-place finish on a 3-2 decision victory.
Blair's first individual state champion was still 15 years away in 1996, but Smoyer came as close as anybody had in program history. The Bear finished second in Class B's 135-pounder bracket to Omaha Gross' Joel Crosby, dropping an overtime match to the champion. He had previously won two overtime matches on his way to the finals.
Coach Jeff Kment sent five wrestlers to the state tournament that year, including Smoyer and Chad Kumm, who'd earn his own state medal a few years later in 1999.
