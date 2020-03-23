“A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
Don Watts went onto a professional baseball stint with a St. Louis Cardinals' farm team, served in the Korean War as a drafted member of the United States Army and had eight children with his wife, Gladys.
But during the early months of 1948, the athletic Kennard standout made headlines as Washington County's basketball star. He scored 558 of his high school team's record-breaking 1,046 points that season.
The Enterprise honored Watts, who died at age 87 in 2018, as the only unanimous selection to its first All-County team. The newspaper noted the Kennard senior as one of the “smoothest players in the business this season.”
Watts was honored alongside fellow first-teamers Bob Eriksen of Blair, Fort Calhoun's Dan McNew, Arlington's Gene Wilkins and Herman's Pidge McVeigh — the only sophomore among four seniors.
The Enterprise described Eriksen as one of the “tallest and best” post players in the Cornhusker League. In the same edition of that newspaper, he was named captain of one of the teams playing in Stan Menking's benefit tournament. Menking, a BHS teammate, had broken his arm during the season and the Bears were playing to pay for his recovery, charging 10 cents per admission.
McNew, meanwhile, was described as a “rangy” 6-footer in the Enterprise. The Fort Calhoun senior scored 302 points in 22 Pioneer games.
Wilkins was Arlington's leading scorer, while McVeigh stood just 5-foot-5, but scored 125 season points for Herman.
The Enterprise also listed a reserve All-Washington County team. Bill Plugge and Ervin Sheets represented Kennard and Herman, respectively, while Bud Menking, Paul Grimm and Gene Smith were the Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun squad members.
The 1948 season was truly Kennard's as it claimed the East Central Conference Tournament title with a win over Craig. Led by Smith's 17 points, Fort Calhoun topped Herman in the consolation final.
Later, though, the Pioneers upset Kennard 37-33 in the district tourney at Dana College.
Blair, led by coach Clark King, finished 5-5 in Cornhusker League play for third place. Just first-place Valley and second-place Oakland finished ahead of the Bears.
Reached by phone Thursday, Glady Watts recalled her husband Don as a “good ballplayer.” He cheered on his beloved Cardinals, loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed horse racing and “planned many Saturdays around” Nebraska football, according to his obituary.
But in 1948, he scored more than half of Kennard's points on the basketball court, helping his team to record-breaking campaign.
