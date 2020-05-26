Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
Corey Johnson didn't pitch much during his first baseball season at Dana College, but his second on Peterson Field in 1997 went pretty well.
“The 'Pete' is a pitcher's paradise for me,” the hometown Viking told the Enterprise that year.
Coach Paul Davis' third Dana ballclub had high expectations after finishing 1996 with its first Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference (NIAC) title in nine years. Those Vikings went 17-3 in league play and had five starters, and six of their eight top pitchers, set for another run the next season.
Preseason polls had Dana College as the “team to beat,” according to the newspaper's season preview story. The article made no mention of its Blair native, Johnson, however.
Vikings baseball was on the air in those years, getting radio play from the school station — KDCV JAM 91. The broadcast crew included Mike Klug, Joel Jorgensen, James Peterson and Scott Shannon. Those voices projected an up-and-down start for Dana.
Though they were the league favorites, the Vikings were just 9-11 before a doubleheader against Northwestern College (Iowa) on March 31. They won the the first game before Johnson took the mound for the second of the doubleheader.
The sophomore hurler wound up staying out there only five innings as Dana won by run-rule. Shawn Fasbender capped an eight-run fourth inning with a two-run double as the Vikings ran away with a 12-0 victory.
The team's winning pitcher, Johnson, stole the show, however. He threw just the program's sixth no-hitter, allowing not a single baserunner on his own. The only Northwestern batter to reach did so by error during the second inning.
With his efforts, Johnson joined Fasbender (who record his no-hitter in 1995), Scott Sims (1981), Brent Kruenke (1978), Steve Hines (1971) and Keith Benson (1966) as the only Dana College pitchers to throw a no-no. The hometown pitcher later earned the NIAC's weekly honor and was mentioned in the USA Today's April 9 edition on the College Extra page.
The Vikings were unable to capitalize on their newfound momentum, however. Weather cost them games, canceling all but one of its outings during the first two weeks of April. That game was a 12-6 loss at Creighton, despite Dana's Brad Moorhous and Brian Ferguson collecting three hits apiece. Pitcher Tony Eitzman suffered the loss, while KC Tupa, John Chandler, Sam Brueklander and Clint Williams all threw in relief.
Thankfully, Johnson and his Vikings teammates collected themselves. As the pitcher improved his record to 7-1, Dana College swept Doane in the regular season-ending series to qualify for the four-team NIAC Tournament. The deciding, 6-3 win was made possible because of a three-run fourth inning where Jeremy Stuecklin notched a two-RBI hit and Moorhaus stole home plate on a delayed double steal.
A second-straight conference title wasn't meant to be, though. Dana reached the finals against Midland, falling 14-10 in Hastings. The Warriors moved onto regionals, having won the season series with the Vikings 4-3.
Dana, meanwhile, ended the year 22-23 with its hometown pitcher going 7-2.
