Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
There used to be a go-cart track a few miles north of Herman.
Blair had its own, too, but Carol Shotwell explained April 4 that both have been gone for a long while. Her family was the subject of a June 1981 Enterprise story about the Tri-County Go-Cart Club that raced near Herman every other Sunday through the summer.
“That was something we did as a family,” the Blairite said.
Mike Shotwell, her son, was 15 at the time of the article.
“It was just fun,” he said. “Going fast that low to the ground? It's excitement.”
At the time of the article, about 20-25 drivers from three counties — Washington, Burt and Madison — took part. Just three of those came from Blair, Jerry Shotwell, Mike and 13-year-old Shane Sweney.
Carts reached speeds as high as 40 mph, though 20 to 25 was more typical around the 1/8-mile dirt track. They were powered by standard Briggs & Stratton or Tecumseh motors.
Drivers either competed in three youth classes, ages 6-15, or in adult weight classes determined by the total weight of cart and person.
The nearly 40-year-old Enterprise article published Jerry's wish to get more Washington County folks involved. Mike said his father, who died in 2010, was a NASCAR and overall motorsports fan.
“He loved racing,” he said.
Carol enjoyed the days out at the track as well. The article stated she'd give go-cart racing a try at the 1981 powderpuff race, but she denied any intention of ever doing that on April 4.
Mike guessed his mother was unaware Jerry had produced that intention for the article.
“They went a little too fast for me,” Carol said.
That may be so, but “she'd probably done it just because,” Mike said. She's a good sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.