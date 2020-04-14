Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
After a two-year absence, the Harlem Globetrotters returned to Blair on Dec. 17, 1940, fresh off of their World Professional Basketball Championship Tournament win earlier in the year.
The Pilot-Tribune promoted the team's return enthusiastically, though unacceptable language common at the time was used to describe the players. The publication promoted the Globetrotters' “talent from across the country” and helped remind readers of the all-star squad's penchant for comedy, predicting “clowning” during the game and intermissions.
The Globetrotters were to face Dana College coach Rufus Olson's Vikings in the 8 p.m. game inside the Dana gymnasium. Harlem had defeated the Chicago Bruins for a “world championship” earlier in the year and on Dec. 17 they bested the Vikings 43-39.
Dana College actually led 12-5 through one period, but fell behind 25-18 during the second half.
“The Trotters were especially good ball handlers with one man dribbling his way from one end of the floor to the other without losing the ball,” the Enterprise reported.
The Globetrotters also made sure to hide behind the wall mat underneath each basket and give the referee, who the newspaper referred to as Referee Qualsett, a hard time. The players played practical jokes on Qualsett, including one where they placed a note on his back that read, “Help the blind.”
Near the end of the basketball game, it turned into a football matchup. The Globetrotters even squared off against Dana bench players who wore suits instead of athletic wear.
