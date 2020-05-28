Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
A lot can happen in 15 years.
In 2005, Blair High School hadn't yet built a softball dynasty. Arlington had no indication of what its program would become and Fort Calhoun's team was still going by the initials RC-FC.
That fall season, the Bears started a 10-year run of state tournament qualifications — which included a three-straight championship streak from 2008-2010 — the Eagles, essentially, started their program from scratch and Roncalli Catholic-Fort Calhoun went 17-10 against tough Class B competition.
Arlington gives softball a go
Before AHS fielded its first NSAA-sanctioned softball team in 2005, it had partnered with a neighboring squad.
“This is a new program with only three players coming back from the co-op with Fremont,” the Eagles' first coach, Rick Nice, said at the time. “So, we need our upperclassmen to help with our freshmen maturity.”
The team played its first games Aug. 27, 2005, at the West Point Central Catholic Invite and earned the school's first win — a 10-3 victory against Schuyler. Claire Rogers had four hits for the tourney, while Collette Wagner hit the ground running with five RBIs.
Arlington also beat Raymond Central 5-1 in its first home game. Amber Boulton pitched a one-hitter that day, while Kelsey Thompson knocked in two runs.
Growing pains arrived as the season went on, though. Once the Eagles had bowed out of their first district tournament, they finished 5-15.
One of those wins, however, came during their first postseason. The 5-1 win against Douglas County West was a good starting point at the end of the AHS team's first campaign.
“It felt good,” Boulton said. “It started something new in Arlington and there is a lot of interest.”
That interest built to five state tournament appearances over the next 13 seasons. The Eagles won the 2012 Class C state championship just seven years after their debut season.
RC-FC finds softball success
Fort Calhoun would venture out on its own not too many years later, but in 2005 coach Bill Morrison and company were optimistic that their group of Omaha Roncalli and FCHS student-athletes could accomplish big things.
RC-FC was 17-10 the year prior and it had similar expectations for the new season despite a schedule including Class B's toughest district at the end of it, according to Enterprise Media Group reports.
Standout Kaycee Points returned after batting .427 as a junior and she wasn't only one. Ashley Meltzer, Kathleen Tinkham, Rachel Meyer, Emma Frost-Briley and Theresa Macdissi were back, too.
RC-FC would win the Gretna Invite with a 3-0 record, finish second in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament and arrive at the district tourney with a 17-8 mark.
Unfortunately, the team that would eventually become the Pioneers lost both of its postseason games and finished 17-10 for the second straight year. Points ended her career with a 104 hits and 18 school records, and signed with the Creighton Bluejays not long after.
BHS sets dynasty's foundation
The Blair softball program was solid from the start.
The Bears kicked off with a 11-14 record in 1997 and haven't finished a season with fewer than 12 wins since. Coaches Mark Gutschow and Jon Small pushed their teams to state tourney berths in 2000 and 2003, but 2005 was another step forward for a team that wouldn't miss state again until 2015.
BHS had lost all-staters Rachel Choiniere and Kelsey Smith to graduation, but hoped that pitching and defense would help them match 2004's 21-8 mark if not exceed it.
A hearty helping of the pitching duties went to Mandy Osborn, who took advantage. The hurler no-hit Plattsmouth and RC-FC in back-to-back games during the regular season, striking out 11 Blue Devils in the first. Jessica Rasmussen, meanwhile, notched the game-winning RBI during the 1-0 win against the Pride.
The Bears kept proving themselves as they went, upsetting No. 1 Elkhorn 4-0 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final. Cassie Keck led the way with three hits.
BHS topped the Antlers again not long after, earning its third state trip in program history. The Bears went 2-2 on the Class B stage and finished 25-10, but were catapulted into a decade-long run that'll be hard to match moving forward into the next 15 years.
