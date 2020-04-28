Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
It was going to take a Herculean effort for the Miller-Rolland softball team to win the 1969 Blair City Men's Slowpitch League Tournament.
The men needed three wins in one night and, sure enough, they earned them. Miller-Rolland topped Blue Ribbon once before besting Taylor Oil twice — 5-4 and 17-4 — to earn the tourney championship.
Blair Feed Mill had won the regular season title that summer with a 12-1 record, but it was upset by Town Tavern during bracket play.
Slowpitch softball was a popular summer activity among players and fans in the late 1960s with play earning ink in nearly every edition of Blair's newspapers. The men's league had solid depth with multiple teams earning victories in the state tournament, but the women's league was dominated by the Kennard Co-Op squad.
The slowpitch softball team swept both the regular season and tournament titles, earning a 12-9 win against Blair Cattle Company in the championship game of the latter. Rita Lambert, Nina Stewart and Retha Sutherland had three hits apiece for the champions.
Gary Baker, a tournament organizer and player, wrote into the newspaper lauding Kennard's efforts.
“Congratulations to Kennard Co-Op on league and tournament championships,” he said. “I would like to thank all the girls for the enthusiasm they displayed and the cooperation I received from all of you.”
To this day, Baker is the namesake of an annual Blair Youth Softball Association tournament.
Softball players Sherilyn Sapp and Jane Nielsen, meanwhile, were named Miss Nebraska and Miss Blair Slowpitch, respectfully, at a postseason awards banquet. Gary Jackson took home men's league MVP honors after notching a .512 batting average with five homers for Blair Feed Mill.
League first-team recipients were Bill Biffar (first base), Denny Brummer (second), Pat Mallette (third), Brent Peterson (shortstop), Tim Brown (left field), Jackson (center field), Bill Warrick (right field), Joe Stewart (rover), Larry Dolleck (catcher), Don Watts (pitcher) and Larry Biffar (pitcher).
Brown had Taylor Oil and the Blair league's top batting average, .581, while Dolleck hit .571 for Miller-Rolland. Mallette of Taylor Oil hit a league-best seven doubles, while Doug Nelson had seven triples for Blue Ribbon. Mark Donaldson hammered a league-high six homers for his Kelly Ryan outfit.
Once the city championship tournament was settled, the aforementioned state tourney took place at Blair's Pony Park. Miller-Rolland finished just a win shy of a regional trip to St. Louis, dropping the Nebraska final to Hogan's Sporting Goods of Lincoln.
