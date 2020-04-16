Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
The Arlington High School football team bested Fort Calhoun 26-20 in overtime last fall.
Before that, the Eagles topped the Pioneers 14-7 in 2018, earning a bit of revenge after a muddy, 7-6 loss the year prior.
But close games between two of Washington County's three prep football programs are nothing new. Six of the last ten AHS-FCHS matchups have been decided by one score or less. Just three of the 10 meetings since 2010 have been decided by more than 10 points.
Another close battle battle between the Eagles and Pioneers is approaching its 20th anniversary. On Sept. 1, 2000, Arlington opened the season with a 17-15 victory against their county foe.
AHS dominated in the total yards department, out-gaining Fort Calhoun 322-98, but only won by two points. The Pioneers actually led 9-0 early before Eagles senior quarterback Nate Egbarts connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Paul Radke during the second quarter.
Calhoun pulled ahead 15-7 before Jim Swoboda's 2-yard touchdown run gave Arlington the opportunity to pull even at 15 with a two-point conversion.
Then, with 6 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Pioneers made a fatal mistake. They handed the Eagles what turned out to be a decisive lead with a punt snap through the end zone. The two-point safety pushed AHS to 1-0, while Fort Calhoun started thMite 2000 campaign 0-1.
Fortunes changed during week No. 2, however. Despite Kelly Grefe's touchdown run, Arlington lost its second game of the season 21-7 to Valley.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, blasted Tekamah-Herman 31-6. Speedy back Cole Biodrowski scored four touchdowns after Klint Benson's field goal opened his squad's scoring against the Tigers.
“(Biodrowski's) very impressive,” FCHS coach Jerry Green said at the time. “When you get him into the open field, not too many people can catch him.
Mitch Rodgers and Mitch Sortino each played quarterback in the Pioneers' victory, while Drew Welchert came down with a team-best two catches for 34 yards. Doug Bochnicek recovered two fumbles on defense.
In a season that started with a 17-15 Arlington win, Fort Calhoun finished 5-4 — just one win shy of a playoff appearance. The Eagles also finished 5-4 without a postseason berth, but they also produced a rare win streak during the season which boosted the program into, arguably, the best 20-year stretch in its history.
In its past 10 game against the Pioneers, Arlington's gone 5-5. The Eagles are 4-1, however, in their last five against their county foe.
