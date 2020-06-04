Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
It was a bit more difficult to reach the Nebraska state track and field meet in 1960.
Just the first two event finishers in each district qualified, leaving fewer Washington County student-athletes to advance onto the championship event, which was in Lincoln.
Today, top-four finishers head to Omaha Burke Stadium.
Just four Blair Bears from the 3,200-meter relay team qualified in 1960, while just one Fort Calhoun Pioneer and one Arlington Eagle tested themselves against the best in the state. AHS' lone qualifier, in particular, made the most of his opportunity.
While the Eagles' Dick Reckmeyer finished just short with a third-place sprint finish during districts, Ken Cook earned his spot at state with a 5-foot, 7-inch high jump attempt. He was also fourth in the high hurdles and fifth in the low hurdles.
At state, though, Cook did even better. He cleared 5-10.5 in the high jump, tying Dave Geisler of Lyons for the Class C gold medal. The effort was worth five team points — Arlington's only team points — and broke a 19-year drought between the school's state champions.
Gene Kruger won the 120 hurdles in 1941, according to AHS records.
The Blair relay team of Mickey Jensen, Roger Rogert, Rich Leehy and Jim Nemetz, meanwhile, finished sixth at the state meet. Jensen ran the quickest 800 of his team in 2:08 after the Bears qualified with a 8:48.8.
State results for Dick Tietz of Fort Calhoun, however, didn't make the Enterprise. He qualified in the 100-meter dash at districts, running the race in 10.8 seconds, but no results were published after the state event in Lincoln.
So, the Eagles' Cook stood out for his efforts. A year later, the senior accomplished even more. Not only did he win the state title — outright this time — he broke a state record with a 6-3.5 leap. The previous record of 6-1 was set by Dewitt's Darrell Burney several years prior.
Finally, Cook graduated alongside his fellow members of Arlington's class of 1961 — the school's largest class up to that point.
There was 31 AHS graduates, including the two-time state champ.
