Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
Arlington youth soccer teams competed against those from Blair and Fort Calhoun in 1990.
The age 8 and younger Catbirds did more than compete, though. They earned a perfect 8-0 record.
“The kids are real proud of their accomplishments this season,” Arlington coach Darlene Dunklau told the Citizen at the time. “They have shown a lot of desire and have improved a great deal. It has been a lot of fun.”
The 8U Catbirds capped their perfect season with a 5-0 win against the Blair Blackbirds. Youngsters Ryan Schmidt and Luke Lauritsen combined for Arlington's five goals.
The 8-0 team was just one of three teams under the same umbrella in 1990. A 10U and 12U team also competed. Altogether, the teams made headlines by sweeping their games against Fort Calhoun.
The 12U Arlington squad coached by Gene Soll and Ken Wesch topped its county foe 7-4, while coaches Tom Digiorgio and Lonnie Tourek led their squad to a 4-1 win in the 10-year-old's matchup. Josh Hilgenkamp and Craig Wolf scored the goals in the latter match.
The 8U Catbirds, however, notched the largest margin of victory. Tyler Dunklau, Christopher Wolf, Schmidt, Lauritsen and Ben Mueller all notched goals during a 9-0 victory against Calhoun. The team was coached by Darlene Dunklau and Deb Wesch, though youngsters KC Hilgenkamp, Matt Wesch and Brad Soll — who also played on the 12U team — also earned credit as team “assistants,” according to the 30-year-old Citizen newspapers.
