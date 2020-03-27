Editor's note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
In a matter of 24 hours, the 1961 Blair High School and Dana College football teams picked up noteworthy victories on their home fields.
About 59 years ago, the Bears wrecked their opponents' 29-game winning streak on Friday, Sept. 23, before the Vikings' program did something it'd never done on Saturday, Sept. 24.
'61 Bears top Schuyler
Lowell Price and Doug Bragg carried BHS coach Mike Lehl, dressed in a suit and tie, off of the home field that Friday night.
After 29 straight wins, the Schuyler football team was bested by the Bears, 20-13, on Sept. 23, 1961.
“We noted, and hoped you did also — Schuyler did not show their resentment by piling on, etc., on those final plays,” said the story, presumably written by Rufus Olson, from the Enterprise Media Group archives. “It was a clean, but hard-fought game.”
It was also a come-from-behind win for Blair. Schuyler led 13-6 at the half before the Bears notched two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull off the victory.
First, Paul Refsell carried the ball for a 19-yard touchdown run with 7:17 remaining, tying the score at 13-all. The Bear then showed off his arm, finding an open receiver in Bob Olson. Olson caught the pass, made one defender miss and ran over another to finish the 24-yard play in the end zone.
Rich Olney added the extra point kick to give BHS a seven-point advantage. That lead held until the end thanks, in part, to Tim Brown's late interception.
Roger Plugge led the Blair offense with 94 rushing yards, while the Enterprise commented on the defensive effort.
“Give credit to the Blair forward wall for turning in a great performance (in) the second half,” it read.
The newspaper also gave credit to Bears center Brent Krantz, who had to block Schuyler's future Nebraska Cornhusker, Gary Brichacek, for the duration.
“Krantz carried out his assignment in excellent style,” the Enterprise said.
Dana scores every which way
Less than 24 hours later, Dana College dealt with Sioux Falls 31-2 Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings “hit the circuit” as the Enterprise report put it, scoring points by every method available to them — besides a two-point conversion — for the first time in program history.
• Maynard Kellerman made a field goal.
• Jack Nuehl notched a safety on defense.
• Roger Beck threw touchdown passes to Darryl Rholl and Bryce Olson.
• Beck and Dick Evans each scored rushing Tds.
• And Kellerman made extra-point kicks after scores.
The Evans scoring play was Dana's longest, covering 59 yards.
The victors ended the game with homegrown talent on the field. Evans, Bob Triplett of Blair, Richard Tietz of Fort Calhoun and Mickey Sorensen of Blair were in the back field. Blair athletes Roger Lippincott, John Templeton, David Kruse and Lawrence Dolleck also played.
Charles Jorgensen was apart of the defensive effort which held Sioux Falls to just 81 yards of offense.
The 29-point victory pushed the Vikings' 1961 record to 2-0 after an 18-16 win against Tarkio (Mo.) in their opener. The coaching staff went onto multiple hall of fame inductions and included Paul Petersen, Keith Skogman, Larry Swanson, Wilbur Clements and Harold Becker.
Dana's win capped an impressive 24 hours in 1961 Blair football. A few miles down the road in Fort Calhoun, however, the Pioneers — who played eight-man football at the time — weren't as lucky. They were routed by the Nebraska School for the Deaf, 48-12.
