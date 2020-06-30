Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
The Blair Jaycee All-Stars took on the Muleskinners in an August 1995 donkey baseball game.
Twenty-five year old Enterprise Media Group newspapers suggest the contest wasn't much like baseball, though. Instead, it was a good source of fun and laughs as the Jaycees raised money for the Blair Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.
KFAB Radio's Tom Becka and Blair Police Chief Marvin Doeden raced donkeys before the game began. Team members who rode around the diamond donkey-back were as follows.
Jaycee All-Stars: Karen Camenzind, Mike McKercher, Brian Kramer, Karen Baker, Mark Baker, Donnie Kayl, Sheila Rynaski, Dave Ridder, Russ Cowley and Lana McConnell.
Muleskinners: Keri Hansen, Jay McCrary, Dave Wakehouse, Ben Scheer, Mitch Robinson, Marv Doeden, Rod Storm, Bud Oliver, Kay Petersen, Norm Svoboda and Kurt Roesler.
