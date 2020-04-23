Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
Coach Dave Ziola's cross-country team completed its Aug. 28, 1987, workout on the Arlington High School track.
The track itself had also just been completed. It was dedicated during a ribbon cutting ceremony later that evening.
The cross-country team was led by seniors Pat Thompson, Mike Grefe and Ray Mather. They were joined by former Eagles Lonnie Graver and Troy Brainard during their Aug. 28 workout, but went onto the season without after missing out on the state meet the year before. Before that, AHS had reached five-straight state competitions.
Unfortunately, the Eagles again came up short in 1987, but they did win the conference title.
The next spring, the 1988 Arlington track and field team earned seven state qualifications after a season competing and practicing on their new home track. Tina Maaske became the 100-meter dash state runner-up, while Mick Holtman was the champion in the high jump.
Cori Brown, Kris Herrman, Carma Greunke, Jodi Brainard and Cindy LeCrone also medaled, according to AHS records.
