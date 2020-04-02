Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled by the Enterprise's Debbie Kellogg since 2015. These articles will appear in each edition as local teams anticipate new seasons, whenever they should resume.
The Arlington volleyball team's motto for the 2000 season was “Building a championship one day at a time.”
On one such day that fall, the Eagles bested the Valley Terriers 15-11, 16-14 for the district title, earning just their school's third NSAA State Volleyball Tournament berth. Current AHS coaches Katrina Nelson and Stacy Dunklau-Nelson were members of the nearly 20-year-old squad looking to make school history.
The 2000 Eagles represent more than just their school's most recent state qualification, however. They're also Washington County's most recent qualifier.
Blair High School volleyball surged to success in the late 1980s and 1990s, winning the 1995 Class B title, but hasn't reached the state tournament since 1997. Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, has reached the elite eight just once — 30 years ago in 1989.
So, the Arlington team that built to a championship every day stands as the county's only state tournament participant of the past two decades. That's nearly 60 teams who've tried and come up short of the 2000 Eagles' accomplishment.
Clinching a trip to Lincoln
AHS used its height to best Valley in a 2000 Class C1 district final at Elkhorn.
An Arlington Citizen newspaper story said coach Chris Denker sent “waves” of blockers to stop the Terriors' top threat, Amy Williams, and were successful. Brittany Wilkins, Amanda Neuhalfen, Stacy Dunklau, Cristina Schroder and Megan Hansen received the credit in print.
It was Dunklau who sealed the victory as well, turning a dig into a kill for the final point. She finished with a team-high 11 kills.
Megan Johansen led the Eagles with 14 assists, while Jennifer Worth had 13 and Ashley Russell notched 12 digs. Schroder scored three aces during the two-set sweep.
With their win, the Eagles earned the sixth seed at state with a 17-9 record.
Squaring off with Central City
Arlington had gone 0-for-2 in its previous two trips to the state tournament. The 1986 Eagles fell to Ainsworth (15-10, 12-15, 5-15) before the 1994 squad fell to Wood River (15-12, 3-15, 8-15).
The 2000 volleyball team looked to avoid the same first-round fate against Central City at Lincoln Northeast, but wound up in the same boat. It led during both sets it lost, falling to the Bison 7-15, 16-14, 12-15.
The Eagles' second-set victory came by comeback, too. It trailed 14-10 before going on a 6-0 run to keep the first-round match alive. Schroder scored the 11th and 12th points on a “deft dink and a powerful block,” according to the Citizen, before attacking the right side of the court for the 13th.
Hansen earned a 14-all tie before Neuhalfen served the last two points.
“We had everything going our way heading into the third game,” coach Denker said at the time. “We had the momentum, but knew that a team like Central City wouldn't roll over and play dead.”
The Bison certainly didn't, grinding out their own comeback on the way to their school's lone volleyball title to this day. Arlington led 9-1 during the deciding third set before its season came to close.
“Russell and Dunklau immediately converted shots to give the Lady Eagles their 12th point before the Bison trumped Arlington's game two comeback with an even more impressive one,” the Citizen newspaper report read. “Denker expects to see the state championship (tournament) again next year, knowing that she will have every girl returning except one.”
The only senior was Wilkins, a future WNBA player who helped the Eagles to a basketball championship earlier in the year. The 2001 volleyball team went 25-5 without her, but lost to Columbus Scotus in the district finals.
The 18 AHS volleyball lineups since have finished short of the 2000 state tournament team as well.
