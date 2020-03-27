The second annual Que Que Ka Choo Backyard BBQ Contest will be held on Saturday, June 20, during Rand Fest in Missouri Valley City Park and contest organizers are seeking entries in the contest.
To sign up, contact Brian Ross at 712-216-0695. The contest includes blind judging with a grand prize and other prizes awarded. There is also an optional Best Side Dish Contest available to participate in.
Proceeds from the BBQ contest will go to benefit the Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley.
