Woodbine girls entered the Class 1A post-season tournament playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Tigers had won five of their last six, and they added another win to the victory column.
Woodbine edged Boyer Valley, 58-56, in the opening round of the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Feb. 13 in Dunlap. BV had won the two regular season meetings, both by under 10-points. This was Woodbine’s first post-season win since 2017.
Nicole Sherer finished with 18 points and seven assists, while Amanda Foster added 11 points and four steals. Jamie Plowman finished with two-three points baskets for six points, as the Tigers finished with five three-point baskets on the night.
Up Next: Woodbine (9-7 RVC, 12-10) continued the Class 1A Regional Tournament play on Feb. 18 against Woodbury Central in Moville.
Class 1A Regional Girls BB: 2-13-2020 @ Dunlap
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 17 17 10 14 58
Boyer Valley 18 12 12 14 56
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 18; Addison Erickson 7; Amanda Foster 11; Jamie Plowman 6; Alyssa Schafer 5; Alexa Steinkuehler 9; Grace Moores 2.
Rebounds: Sherer 8; Erickson 3; Foster 1; Plowman 3; Schafer 5; LeaLa Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 12; Moores 5.
Assists: Sherer 7; Foster 1; Plowman 1; Schafer 3; Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 1; Moores 2.
Steals: Sherer 2; Foster 4; Plowman 1; Schafer 2; Steinkuehler 3.
Blocks: Sherer 2; Erickson 1; Plowman 1; Steinkuehler 1; Moores 3.
Tigers Record: (9-7 RVC), 12-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.