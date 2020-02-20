The excitement for her team's Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) performances showed in the coach's post-meet recap.
“HAC 2020 was a huge success for the Tigers,” Fremont swimming's Ali Granger wrote of the Feb. 14-15 competition at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.
The Tigers earned one conference title — an Emma Walz win in the 100-yard backstroke — eight school records, 10 meet medals and 14 state automatic-qualifying times.
Arlington's swimmers just so happened to be apart of that Tiger success, too.
“Addie Schiemann had a lifetime-best meet dropping over 7 seconds in her 100 fly and 5 seconds in the 100 backstroke,” Granger said.
The Eagle also set a butterfly best in the medley relay, helping her team to a state-qualifying time of 1:54.19. It pushed her team into 13th in Nebraska heading into the NSAA State Swimming meet, which is Feb. 27-29.
Josh Iossi, meanwhile, earned his spot at the state meet in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
“Iossi has come a long way this season and we are very proud to see him make the state team,” Granger said.
Lastly, Arlington freshman Cade Arnett finished his first swimming season by setting lifetime bests in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. He stopped the timer at 26.4 seconds and 59.72, respectively.
