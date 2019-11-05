Three people were transported with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on state Highway 133 near County Road 36 Tuesday night.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, Nebraska State Patrol officers, Fort Calhoun Rescue and Kennard Rescue responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Washington County Sheriff's deputies, a Chevy Impala was traveling south on Highway 133 when it pulled onto the shoulder of the road. The Impala then attempted to cross the highway toward the northbound lanes when it collided with a pickup that was also traveling south.
Debris from the accident, including a tire, entered the northbound lanes of Highway 133. A Ford Explorer traveling north struck the tire.
Three people were transported by emergency personnel with non-life threatening injuries. One person who wasn't wearing a seatbelt received head lacerations. All others involved were wearing seat belts, deputies said.
Both southbound lanes on Highway 133 were closed for about an hour. Traffic in the northbound lanes was diverted into the far right lane.
The incident is still under investigation.
