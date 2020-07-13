The Three Rivers Public Health District has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases across its three counties in the last week, particularly in one age group, according to Executive Director Terra Uhing.
“We've really now started to see the prevalence of the 20-29 age group,” she said. “That was something we weren't seeing prior to this week, but are now.”
Uhing said some of the new cases are from close contacts with family members or known positive cases. Some, though are unknown.
“It's widespread community spread,” she said. “They have no idea where they got it.”
As of Friday afternoon, there are 855 confirmed cases in the district, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
Washington County's total number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 58.
Local hospitals reported 301 medical beds were available and 68 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 122 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Uhing said people need to understand they are still at risk of the illness.
“We need people to physical distance. We need you to wear a mask if possible,” she said. “More importantly, if you're sick you stay home or if you've been around someone who is sick, you stay home.
A data dashboard on the health department's website, threeriverspublichealth.org shows the number of case and the demographics of those cases.
